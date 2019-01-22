Singida ‘running in blind’ against Bandari

Shares

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan 22 – Tanzanian outfit Singida United have admitted that they know little about Kenyan side Bandari FC as the two sides lock horns in the opening game of the SportPesa Super Cup on Tuesday afternoon in Dar es Salaam.

Singida who reached the semis of last year’s showpiece in Nakuru losing 2-0 to eventual champions Gor Mahia have however indicated their desire to get to the final and target to bring down Bandari despite running in blind against them.

“We are well prepared because we have experience in this competition having played in all three of them. We are ready for the Kenyans. Though we don’t know much about them, we have heardr that they are a god team and we are prepared for whichever way they will come in,” skipper and former Tanzanian international Nizaar Khalfan said.

Singida are struggling in the Tanzanian league especially after some of the key players left and are currently placed 15th in the 20-team Vodacom premier League with 24 points, just two short of the relegation slots.

On the contrary, their opponents Bandari are second in the Kenyan Premier League log and come into the match with an unbeaten run having won five of their opening eight games of the new campaign.

Singida have won just one of their last five league assignments, a 2-1 victory away to Mwadui United.

Despite the cold run of form, the side is determined tomake their chance count in the Super Cup.

Assistant coach Mirambo Kamili believes that the set of Serbian coaches who have taken over the team have imparted positives in the squad and they will come in a better side to pick maximum points.

“The coaches that have come in are very experienced as they have had good results elsewhere in this region and we have worked well so far. The experience they have instilled in us has given us belief. His methods are good and we are confident that against Bandari we will do well,” the assistant coach said.

The side is under the tutelage of former Express FC coach Drugan Popadic who also came in with is own physical trainer.

They should expect a tough duel against Bandari who are making their debut in the tournament and according to head coach Bernard Mwalala, their minimum target is to get to the semis.

“We are ready and we know we are facing a tough side. They will be playing at home but with these weather conditions, we are also almost playing at home. We will give our best to win this game and I trust that my players are ready,” Mwalala opined.