Tottenham sweating over Alli injury

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 21 – Tottenham Hotspur may have lost another key player as Dele Alli went down clutching his leg in the comeback victory over Fulham at the weekend.

The midfielder – who scored the equaliser – went down grabbing his hamstring on Sunday evening at Craven Cottage and when the medical staff arrived, he looked in serious pain.

With striker Harry Kane already out until March, the Spurs injury list can’t afford to get much longer if they want to maintain their current top four spot on the Premier League table.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed more about the hamstring injury.

“Yes, and from the first moment we saw [what happened] on the pitch, we were worried,” he told Spurs official website.

“At that moment you don’t think too much because you are focused on the game and of course, you cannot be affected by that emotion.

“Now, we feel so bad and sorry because he’s an important player for us and we’ll see, we need to assess him in the next few days and hope it’s not a big issue.”