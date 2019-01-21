Over 150 players turn up for Chipu trials

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – More than 150 players turned up for the Kenya Rugby Under-20 trials held at the RFUEA Grounds as head coach Paul Odera seeks to build a formidable squad that will represent Kenya in the 2019 Barthes Cup to be hosted in Kenya this March.

Odera was proud of the quality of rugby displayed by the young players outlining that the technical bench is planning to develop the skills of many rugby players.

“The numbers were overwhelming, we had planned for 70 players, but we got 180 which is a good problem to have because it shows that we’ve got a good group of young players in the country who want to play,” Odera said.

“What was even better was that the quality of rugby displayed by these players was of a very high standard. In previous years when we’ve been at this stage of preparation, we have normally been struggling to see how we can develop the skills of many of the players,” the long serving coach added.

Once the team has been narrowed down, Odera is looking to start his training with three conditioning sessions a week and one half-day camp on Sundays with the locally available players.

Chipu will play Tunisia on March 27 while Namibia takes on Senegal on the same day and Odera is optimistic of continuing with the good performance over Tunisia.

“With the Tunisians, they have heavy forwards and some dangerous players in the back-line, but it is something that we are more than equipped to handle. We’ve got to do our homework, do our research then based on that develop training sessions so that we’re able to deal with these teams,” Odera stated.

The team is scheduled to kick off their training sessions later in the week.

-By Kenya Rugby Union website-