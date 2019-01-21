Gor, Zamalek in same Confed Cup group

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Kenyan giants Gor Mahia have been drawn in the same pool with Egyptian side Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup group draw conducted on Monday.

Gor, the record 17-time Kenyan Premier League champions will also take on Algeria’s NA Huissein Dey and Atletrico Petroleos from Angola in Pool D as they seek to better their 2018 performance where they inched closer to the quarters.

Gor Start at home against Zamalek, then play away in Angola against Atletico, followed by a home match against Hussein Dey.

K’Ogalo will then be on the road to North Africa to face Hussein Dey then travel to Zamalek before finishing the campaign against Atlético at home.

