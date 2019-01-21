BetLion introduces bumper Sh350 million jackpot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – BetLion, Africa’s leading gaming platform, on Monday released Sh350 million which is the largest jackpot in the country.

Dubbed the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, customers will get a chance to win a share of 350mn by correctly predicting 20 games with just Ksh100 entry.

For the players, who correctly predicting 19, 18 and 17 games they will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses worth Sh5 million, Sh1 million and Sh500,000 respectively. The jackpot will be available to play on SMS, USSD code (*418#), Web and Android App.

“When we launched in Kenya, we did promise to a product construct that is not only exciting but also rewarding. The release of the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, Africas Biggest Jackpot, is a true testament to that promise,” said Spencer Okach, BetLion’s Managing Director.

“We made a commitment that our platform shall be one that embraces continuous innovation. The USSD offers a simplified gaming experience, it includes all features of registering, depositing, betting and withdrawal,” he added.

Part of the proceeds of the Goliath Jackpot entries shall be channeled towards sport development. “We commit to making Kenyan sports better, and we intend to use the proceeds from this jackpot to develop the same,” affirmed Spencer Okach.

BetLion launched its operations in Kenya on December 13 last year with the backing of billionaire British businessman Victor Chandler.

Billed to be worth over Sh70 billion, Chandler is said to be backing the Sh350million jackpot.

Chandler, considered the Godfather of betting, is credited for revolutionizing gaming and betting by taking it online as early as 1997.

The 67-year-old businessman built up the famous gaming firm BetVictor, which is now the official training kit sponsor of English Premier League giants Liverpool, before selling it in 2014.

By the time he sold BetVictor, the online betting firm was serving over 160 countries with an annual turnover of billions of dollars.