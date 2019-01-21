2019 Standard Chartered ‘Road to Anfield’ set for March 2

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Capital FM football team will be out to reclaim the Standard Chartered Trophy ‘Road to Anfield’ title when the 2019 edition will be staged March 2 at the St Mary’s School in Nairobi.

Two-time champions Capital FM won the title in 2017 where they progressed to represent Kenya in the regional tourney in Dar es Salaam but were knocked out by Tanzania’s Azania.

In 2016, the Best Mix of Music team wrote history when they went on to lift the Standard Charted Trophy in Anfield, home ground for Liverpool FC to become the first African to win the gong, a bragging right that they hold to date.

Making the announcement during the launch on Monday, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and EA CEO Lamin Manjang said the Bank is targeting to host 48 teams comprising of Standard Chartered clients and Media partners who will battle for the single slot to represent Kenya in the finals.

“At stake is a fully paid up trip to Anfield, the home of Premier League giants Liverpool FC. The winners will travel to the UK for a fully paid 4-day trip to represent Kenya at the Standard Chartered Trophy Finals, which will be played at Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC in May 2018,” Manjang said.

“In addition, the winning team will attend an English Premier League match at Anfield and will benefit from a professional training session with Liverpool FC legends and coaches to help prepare for the final tournament,” Manjang added.

Wananchi Group won the local tournament in 2018 after edging out Letshego 3-0 in an entertaining final but were knocked out in the quarters at the global competition, losing 2-1 to Hong Kong in the finals’ tournament at Anfield.

Manjang challenged the teams to replicate 2016 performance and bring back the trophy to Kenya.

“Through this partnership, the Bank has rolled out several brand awareness activities across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In Kenya, the first 5 aside football tournament -The Road to Anfield- was launched in 2013 to celebrate the sponsorship of Liverpool Football Club and give a once in a life time experience to clients and media partners,” Manjang stated.