Keitany to face Cheruiyot in London Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The Kenyan duo of defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot and reigning New York City Marathon winner Mary Keitany will return to the London Marathon on April 28 in what is expected to be a mouthwatering duel.

They join their compatriots Gladys Cherono, the 2018 Berlin Marathon champion, and Brigid Kosgei, who won the Chicago Marathon in October, meaning the winners of the past four Abbott World Marathon Majors will be on the London start line.

Cheruiyot, who is also the Olympic 5000m champion and the runner-up behind Keitany in New York last November, said: “It was a great moment for me winning last year’s Virgin Money London Marathon and I am very much looking forward to returning in April.

The line-up for this year’s race is, once again, incredibly strong so I know I will need to be at my very best to repeat last year’s victory but it is a challenge that I’m really looking forward to. I will be ready.”

Also confirmed to run are the Ethiopian trio of Tirunesh Dibaba, the three-time Olympic champion on the track and third fastest woman of all time, who finished second in London and won Chicago in 2017; Tadelech Bekele, who finished third in London last year; and 21-year-old Roza Dereje, second in Chicago and winner of the Dubai Marathon in 2018.

Elite fields

Men

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:01:39

Wilson Kipsang (KEN) 2:03:13

Mosinet Geremew (ETH) 2:04:00

Leule Gebrselassie (ETH) 2:04:02

Tamirat Tola (ETH) 2:04:06

Abraham Kiptum (KEN) 2:04:16

Mule Wasihun (ETH) 2:04:37

Tola Shura Kitata (ETH) 2:04:59

Mo Farah (GBR) 2:05:11

Daniel Wanjiru (KEN) 2:05:21

Henryk Szost (POL) 2:07:39

Cameron Levins (CAN) 2:09:25

Dewi Griffiths (GBR) 2:09:49

Michel Butter (NED) 2:09:58

Callum Hawkins (GBR) 2:10:17

Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:10:46

Ihor Olefirenko (UKR) 2:12:04

Yassine Rachik (ITA) 2:12:09

Yohei Suzuki (JPN) 2:12:18

Tsegai Tewelde (GBR) 2:12:23

Chris Derrick (USA) 2:12:50

Jonathan Mellor (GBR) 2:12:57

Iraitz Arrospide (ESP) 2:13:23

Derlis Ayala (PAR) 2:13:41

Robbie Simpson (GBR) 2:14:04

Joshua Griffiths (GBR) 2:14:49

Mick Clohisey (IRL) 2:14:55

Andy Davies (GBR) 2:15:11

Thomas De Bock (BEL) 2:15:19

Matt Sharp (GBR) 2:16:02

Dennis Laerte (BEL) 2:16:29

Brett Robinson (AUS) debut

Jack Rayner (AUS) debut

Andy Vernon (GBR) debut

Jack Martin (GBR) debut

Nitender Singh Rawat (IND) debut

Mikael Ekvall (SWE) debut

Women

Mary Keitany (KEN) 2:17:01

Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH) 2:17:56

Gladys Cherono (KEN) 2:18:11

Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) 2:18:31

Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:18:35

Roza Dereje (ETH) 2:19:17

Birhane Dibaba (ETH) 2:19:51

Haftamnesh Tesfay (ETH) 2:20:13

Tadelech Bekele (ETH) 2:21:40

Linet Masai (KEN) 2:23:46

Sinead Diver (AUS) 2:25:19

Carla Salome Rocha (POR) 2:25:27

Molly Huddle (USA) 2:26:44

Sonia Samuels (GBR) 2:28:04

Martina Strahl (SUI) 2:28:07

Allie Kieffer (USA) 2:28:12

Lilia Fisikovici (MDA) 2:28:26

Charlotte Purdue (GBR) 2:29:23

Lily Partridge (GBR) 2:29:24

Tracey Barlow (GBR) 2:30:42

Ruth Van Der Meijden (NED) 2:31:15

Maude Mathys (SUI) 2:31:17

Tish Jones (GBR) 2:33:56

Carmen Martinez (PAR) 2:35:17

Natasha Cockram (GBR) 2:35:47

Brittany Charboneau (USA) 2:36:34

Hayley Carruthers (GBR) 2:36:48

Laura Graham (GBR) 2:37:05

Emily Sisson (USA) debut

Emma Mitchell (IRL) debut