Gor overcome New Star to storm Confederation Cup group stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – For a second successive season, Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage following their 2-1 aggregate triumph over Cameroon side New Star de Douala in the playoff.

This comes after K’Ogalo managed to hold the hosts 0-0 in the return leg played away in Limbe, Cameroon on Sunday to progress to the group stage thanks to the 2-1 win the Kenyan side registered in the first leg played in Nairobi.

Gor will now be waiting for the draw where they seek to better their 2018 outing where they nearly qualified for the quarter finals.

For a slot in the group stage, Gor are assured of Sh27 million from CAF for the preparations.

