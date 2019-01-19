Unbeaten Mathare back at the top of KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Mathare United claimed back their lead at the top of the Kenyan Premier League after coming from a goal down to edge out Kakamega Homeboyz 3-2 in a match played at The Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

In other fixtures, Stephen Wakanya netted the equalizer as Vihiga United drew 1-1 away to KCB who got their goal from Mwinyi Kibwana.

At Kasarani Stadium, unbeaten Mathare United had to depend on Chrispin Oduor to find the leveler in the 20th minute after veteran Allan Wanga had sent Kakamega Homeboyz ahead eight minutes after kick-off.

Wanga easily tapped the ball home after being set-up by Peter Thiongo who has been instrumental for the Kakamega based side. However, the lead lasted for 12 minutes only as Oduor picked up James Kinyanjui’s pass to slam the ball home from close range.

Oduor, the Mathare United skipper was at it again, this time completing a brace in the 27th minute after banging in a rebound that saw Kakamega Homeboyz keeper Gabriel Andika spill the ball from a Kinyanjui cracker.

Cliff Nyakeya Nyakeya should have scored a goal to make it three when he was set up by Kinyanjui but the former Gor Mahia Youth midfielder tripped before taking tapping the ball in when he had only Andika to beat.

On the other hand, the visitors could have drawn level if Thiong’o could have utilized Luke Namanda’s pin point pass infron of the goal.

Nyakeya made the amends in the 60th minute when Oduor teed up him who had a clear sight on goal and carried the ball forward despite being tripped by Sosthenes Idah to seal the winner.

Namanda also made the amends, pulling one back for Homeboyz in the 90th minute when he made good use of a miss controlled touch by veteran defender James Situma to score in the near post but it proved a little too late as Mathare United walked away with three points.