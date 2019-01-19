Al Attiyah eyes seventh Olympics after third Dakar triumph

Shares

LIMA, Peru, Jan 19 – Dakar Rally champion Nasser al-Attiyah said Friday that his next ambition is to compete in his seventh Olympic Games — with a shotgun in his hand.

The 48-year-old Qatari captured his third Dakar title on Thursday in Peru to add to his 2011 and 2015 wins on the world’s most gruelling endurance race.

Now he wants to resume his Olympics career in Tokyo next year where he hopes to take part once again in skeet shooting having won a bronze medal in London in 2012.

“We have won this race and now we turn our attention to the next stage — it’s my dream to participate in a seventh Olympics,” al-Attiyah told a news conference.

He also plans to defend his Dakar title in 2020 before heading to Japan.

“It will be tough. I will start my preparation for the Olympic Games next week and then we will come back here to Peru to defend our Dakar title.”