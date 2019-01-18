Chapa Dimba winners get heroes’ welcome

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls both from Lugari were accorded a hero’s welcome as they arrived back from Bukhungu stadium parading their respective Chapa Dimba trophies to hundreds of fans as the celebrations progressed to their respective schools.

Blue Saints Coach, Ted Omnala led the celebrations as they proudly showed off the trophy to their jubilant fans.

They received a majestic reception from their fellow students, happy villagers and the school principal Mr. Patrick Ligami.

Saints came from a goal down to beat The Saints from Buture-Mumias 2-1 in an entertaining boys final.

“I sincerely appreciate the entire team for a job well done. They have conquered every obstacle on their way to the regional trophy and the dream is almost a reality. Our aim is to become the national champs and we will give the boys all the support they need to get there,” said Patrick Ligami.–St. Paul Lugari Boys Principal.

On their part, Bishop Njenga were happy to retain their title as the girls Champions from the region vowing to clinch the National trophy this time around.

The Njenga’s triumphed after seeing off Kakamega’s Ibinzo Girls 2-0 with Sheila Wikonza and Maureen Omende scoring the goals in the second half.

The two Lugari teams received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and the bragging rights as the Western region champions.

They have also secured an opportunity to represent Western region in the national finals scheduled for June 2019 at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

During the tournament, Lavender Murumwa from Bishop Njenga and John Atem Kato from The Saints were named Most Valuable Players with Golden Glove award going to Stella Ahono of Bishop Njenga and Said Aleeyey of The Saints.

Ann Malubi of Ibinzo and The Saint’s John Atem Kato won the golden boot in the girls’ and boys’ category respectively. The winners in each category went home with a cash reward of Sh30,000.

At the grand finale, the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with KES 1 million shillings in prize money. An All-star team will also be selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

The championship now moves to Moi Stadium in Kisumu for the Nyanza regional finals set for 9th and 10th February.