Chelsea reach Higuain loan deal with Juventus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – A report has revealed that Chelsea has finally secured a loan deal with Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain.

According to Sky in Italy, the Blues are set to snap up the Argentine for the rest of the season, with the option to extend the loan for another 12 months.

Higuain is currently on loan at AC Milan – where he has been all season – and Milan has the offer to buy. But now, it appears Chelsea have intercepted Milan, as the deal gives them an option to by the wantaway striker for £32.5 million after the six month loan period.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been eager to reunite with Higuain since being appointed at Stamford Bridge.

According to Sky in Italy, Chelsea’s chief-executive Marina Granovskaia remains unconvinced Higuain is the answer to the club’s striker problems.

Higuain came off the bench for the final 20 minutes of AC Milan’s 1-0 Super Cup defeat to Juventus in Saudi Arabia.

Over the weekend Gattuso appeared to confirm Higuain was keen to leave the San Siro, saying “when a player makes up his mind it becomes hard to convince them otherwise”.

However, he has since backtracked on those comments: “He still hasn’t told me he wants to leave, I am still waiting. You know what I mean.”