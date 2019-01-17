You are here:

AFC Leopards squeeze Chemelil to end winless run

AFC Leopards players line up before their Kenyan Premier League clash.PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – AFC Leopards found their groove back to pick second win of the season following a 2-1 win over Chemelil Sugar in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match played on Thursday.

The win lifted Ingwe up to 7th on the log on 10 points as they prepare to take a break in the league to compete in the SportPesa Super Cup scheduled to be hosted in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from January 21- 27.

In other results, Bandari FC leapfrogged Mathare United to the top of the table to sit on 18 points after handing Posta Rangers 1-0 beating while Kariobangi Sharks had to rally from a gaol down to draw 1-1 with Zoo FC.

-Developing story-

