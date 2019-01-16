Woods to make 2019 bow at Torrey Pines

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jan 16 – Tiger Woods will make his 2019 debut at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California, tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old world number 12, who made a successful return to the sport last year after missing nearly two years through injury, has been a regular competitor at Torrey Pines throughout his career.

He won the last of his 14 majors at the course in 2008, when he famously battled to his third US Open victory in a sudden-death playoff victory over Rocco Mediate.

Woods began his comeback from injury last year at Torrey Pines, going on to play in 18 tournaments across the season and posting seven top-10 finishes including a victory at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Woods, a winner at the Farmers Insurance Open in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013, joins a powerful field for the January 24-27 event.

Defending champion Jason Day, world number one Justin Rose, world number seven Jon Rahm and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy are among a host of players who are due to tee it up at the course outside San Diego.