Omwela not seeking KRU top seat re-election

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – After serving his second term at the Kenya Rugby Union, chairman Richard Omwela has declared that he will not seek re-election when the elections will be held in March.

Speaking on Wednesday after head coach Paul Murunga named the Kenya Sevens squad for Hamilton and Sydney 7s, Omwela said its time to give another person opportunity to lead.

However, Omwela says he will run for the vice presidency in the Rugby Africa elections.

“I will not defend my seat in March, it is time to have a new thinking and pave way for a new chairman as we prepare to go to the Annual General Meeting in March. in future I will want to be involved and give all support I have in terms of contacts I have in corporate circles, will be much around to continue supporting the level,” Omwela confirmed.

Omwela commented on the players contract that has led to the go slow of senior players saying the Union cannot commit on their demands since they have no sponsor.

“We have to change mentality… we are not playing for money but for the nation, with or without money you should be able to wear Kenyan jersey with pride and do us pride, we know money is important but we must have right mentality, issue of players dictating is not good,” Omwela said on the players who are on go-slow.