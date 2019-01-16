Mane insists Liverpool will not ‘choke’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 16 – Sadio Mane is adamant Liverpool will win the Premier League this season and insists the Reds will not “choke” under the pressure of the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are four points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City at the top of the league, with 16 games remaining in the campaign.

Pep Guardiola has warned Liverpool of the pressures of being Premier League leaders but Mane expects his team-mates to cope with the run-in, as they look to end the club’s 29-year wait for the title.

He said: “This is not a team of chokers. I am sure we will be champions of England.

“When I wake up, I don’t go to the training ground thinking we will not win. We are determined to show we are the best team in the league.”

Liverpool’s last serious title challenge came during the 2013-14 season when the club finished two points behind Manchester City under Brendan Rodgers.

A costly 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Anfield, coupled with a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season, allowed City to come from behind and claim the title.

Mane says the current squad will use that disappointment as motivation in the second half of the season.

He said: “It is not easy to hear people accuse the team of being chokers but we have to ignore it and focus on what is in front of us.

“Liverpool had the chance to win it a few years ago and did not do it but I prefer to think it helped to bring us where we are now.

“This is not a team of chokers. I am sure we will win the league.”

-By Sky Sports-