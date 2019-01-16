Baraza takes charge on interim at Sofapaka

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – John Baraza will take charge of Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka on interim basis until the team appoints a new boss after the resignation of Egyptian-American Melis Medo.

Baraza oversaw the team’s training on Tuesday and Wednesday when they played a friendly match against Zetech University at their Ruiru base, a match that ended 2-2.

“We have accepted the coach’s resignation and we have asked Baraza to take up the role on an interim basis as we look at whether or not we will bring in a new coach. We are confident that the team will be back to its best,” Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa told Capital Sport.

Medo decided to throw in the towel after the club’s 1-1 draw with Vihiga United away in Kakamega last Sunday, the result being the fourth draw for the club in seven games.

Since their opening day 2-1 win over Medo’s former team Mount Kenya United, Sofapaka were yet to win a single match, losing to Bandari and Tusker FC in matches they began leading and drawing four.

“Of course the team has had poor results, but maybe it is just down to bad luck. I am confident that the team will bounce back and get good results,” Kalekwa further stated.

Meanwhile, Baraza says he is ready to step into the big shoes just like he did last year after the exit of Sam Ssimbwa.

“The immediate task ahead is to stabilize the results and ensure we go high in the table. Of course, it’s a bit sad when a member of the family leaves but that’s life and we have to move on,” the tactician stated.

Medo had been unlucky with results at the club and had been under pressure especially with the club owner’s high demands.