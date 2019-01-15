Snow on the drive seat at Muthaiga Safari Tour

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Greg Snow shot a brilliant round on day three of the Muthaiga leg of the Safari Tour golf series to return a 7-under par 64 score; taking his total for the tournament to 12-under par 201.

Snow, who after the round inched closer to winning his third Safari Tour title, is now a distant 11 shots ahead of Windsor’s David Opati who is in second.

Snow started the round with consecutive birdies at the Par-4 first and the Par-3 second before hitting another birdie at the Par-3 fifth.

He dropped a shot at the Par-4 eighth before making amends with a birdie at the Par-4 ninth for a first nine total of 33.

On the back nine, he played bogey-free, starting off with a birdie at the Par-5 10th which was followed by consecutive birdies at the Par-4 12th and the Par-3 13th.

He holed his last birdie of the day at the Par-4 17th for a back nine total of 31; further cementing his excellent form at the tournament where he has played under par throughout the leg.

David Opati, who yesterday shot an impressive 5-under par round, had a difficult day that saw him fail to record a single birdie on the first nine, and instead, saw him drop three shots at the Par-4 first, the Par-3 fifth and the Par-4 eighth for a first nine total 38.

On the back nine, he recorded a lone bogey at the Par-4 14th, but birdies at the Par-5 10th and the Par-4 15th were enough for a back nine total of 34; which took his total for the day to 1-over 72 for a tournament total of at 1-under par 212.

Meanwhile, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige maintained his decent form on day three of the Safari Tour to post a 1-over par 72 score; taking his total for the tournament to 2-over par 215 and cementing third spot on the leaderboard with one round left to play.

He played a blemish-free first nine, holding par on the first eight holes before hitting his first birdie of the day at the Par-4 ninth for a first nine total of 35. On the back nine he started off with a birdie at the 10th, before bogeying the 12th and the 14th. He however hit a birdie at the Par-3 16th to take his back nine total to 37.

Windsor’s Rizwan Chandaria maintained his decent streak to record a 1-over par 72 score for a total of 3-over par 216 to see him claim fourth spot going into the final round of the Muthaiga leg.

Meanwhile, long-hitting Dismas Indiza and David Odhiambo are tied for fifth at 4-over Par 217. Akshay Chandaria, one of the four amateurs who made the cut yesterday, is currently tied in eight alongside John Kagiri and is the best-placed amateur after three rounds.

Action resumes tomorrow at 7:30am for the fourth and final round of the Muthaiga Leg of the Safari Tour Golf series where the overall winner will walk away with Sh450,000.

Safari Tour Calendar 2018/19

Event 1 – Nyali Golf & CC – 18 – 22 August [Winner: David Wakhu]

Event 2 – Vet Lab SC – 1 – 5 Sept [Winner: Greg Snow]

Event 3 – Limuru Country Club – 27 – 31 October [Winner: Michael Karanga (am)]

Event 4 – Thika Greens- 14 – 19 December [Winner: Greg Snow]

Event 5 – Muthaiga Golf Club – 11 – 16 January

Event 6 – Karen Country Club – 16 – 20 February