Gor fined Sh1m, Shakava, Joash suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been dealt with a major blow after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) slapped the club with a Sh1m fine and suspending two players for unsporting behavior.

In a ruling from the CAF Disciplinary Board, defenders Joash Onyango and captain Haron Shakava have been banned for the next two matches, meaning they will be ineligible when Gor travel away to Cameroon’s New Stars de Duala for the CAF Confederations Cup playoff return leg.

Onyango is accused of using abusive language towards the referee while Shakava kicked the goalkeeper of Lobi Stars during the return leg away in Nigeria in a match that K’Ogalo lost 2-0 to be relegated to the Confederations Cup playoff.

The incident led to Gor being fined Sh 1m and have been given 60 days to make the payments.

The decision can be contested before the CAF Appeal Board.

“This decision can be contested before CAF Appeal Board. The party intending to appeal shall announce his intention in writing within three days of notification of the decision,” the CAF ruling read in part.

“Reasons of the appeal shall be given in writting within a further time limit of 7 days, commencing upon the expiry of the first limit of three days. the deposit mentioned in article 58 of the Dicsiplinary Committee must be paid to CAF’s account. the appeal is invalid without the relevant deposit within the relevant tiem limit,” the CAF ruling added.