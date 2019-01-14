Kipchoge to defend London Marathon crown

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 14 – Organizers have confirmed that world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will defend his title at the London Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on April 28.

Kipchoge, the 2018 World Athlete of the Year, broke the world record in the marathon in Berlin last September, clocking 2:01:39.

The 34-year-old Kenyan won his third London marathon title last year, clocking 2:04:17. He is unbeaten in three appearances in London, having notched victories in 2015 and 2016 as well. He also set the course record of 2:03:05 in that 2016 race.

Kipchoge will face Mo Farah of Great Britain, who was previously announced.

Farah set the European record over the distance in Chicago last October when he clocked 2:05:11 to collect his first major marathon victory. Earlier in the year, Farah finished third in London in 2:06:21, at the time a national record.

“I had a memorable 2018, winning the London Marathon and then setting a new world record at the Berlin Marathon. I’m hoping that 2019 is just as good to me,” Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge also said he’s looking forward to another match-up against Farah.

“He is a great champion and proved in Chicago that he can win a major marathon so I relish the battle with him and also the many other great athletes that I’m sure will once again be on the start line in London.”

Those include Ethiopia’s 22-year-old rising marathon star Shura Kitata also returns after finishing runner-up to Kipchoge last year and placing second in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

“There is no doubt that Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest marathon runner of all time,” said Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the London race.

“His world record at the Berlin Marathon was a legendary sporting moment and one more win at the Virgin Money London Marathon would make him the most successful athlete in the history of the elite men’s race in our event’s illustrious history.

“Since Sir Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon in October, everyone has been talking about another head-to-head between Mo and Eliud and we are absolutely thrilled that this showdown will happen at the 2019 London Marathon.”