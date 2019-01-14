Greg Snow freezes field to lead at Muthaiga

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow established an early command at his home club leg of the Safari Tour Golf series to emerge clubhouse leader after Round One with an impressive 4-under par 67 score.

Snow, who has won two, and taken top prize in three, of the last four Safari Tour tournaments, maintained his bulling form to establish a fair gap from the rest of the field going into the second round.

On the first nine, he dropped shots at the Par-3 second and the Par-5 fourth but recovered with a birdie on the Par-4 sixth for a total of 37 having held par on the rest of the holes.

It’s on the back nine that he really came alive to play bogey-free, picking up five birdies in the process. He started off with consecutive birdies at the Par-5 10th, the Par-3 11th and the par-4 12th.

He later picked up consecutive birdies on the Par-4 15th and the Par-3 16th for a total of 30 having levelled the other back nine holes.

Nyanza Golf Club’s David Odhiambo and Muthaiga Golf Club’s Nelson Mudanyi returned impressive scores to finish the round tied for second at 2-under par 69.

Mudanyi started his round with a bogey at the Par-4 first before hitting birdies at the Par-5 fourth and the Par-4 ninth for a first nine total of 35. On the back nine, he started off with a bogey at the Par-5 10th before hitting birdies at the Par-3 13th and the Par-4 17th for a back nine total of 34.

On his part, Odhiambo played a blemish-free first nine, sinking a lone birdie at the Par-4 third to take his first nine total to 35 having held par on the rest.

On the back nine, birdies at the Par-5 10th, Par-4 14th and the Par-5 18th were enough to cancel out bogeys on the Par-4 15th and the Par-3 16th for a back nine total of 34.

Speaking after the round, Mudanyi expressed delight at his performance adding that he is looking forward to making The Cut tomorrow, then challenging for the top prize.

“It has been a great round for me, after yesterday’s Pro-Am I felt ready for the tournament and it is good that I have started well. I look forward to the next round, the focus is on playing well tomorrow and making the cut,” he said.

Meanwhile, Windsor’s Rizwan Charania, Mumias Sugar’s Dismas Indiza and Ugandan Deo Akope returned level par 71 scores to tie for fourth; further underpinning the heightened competition at this leg of the Safari Tour golf series where total prize money has been tripled to Kshs 3 million shillings.

The amateur duo of Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu and Windsor’s Akshay Chandaria were on decent form to return decent scores of 1-over par 72; to tie for seventh alongside Thika’s Simon Ngige and Limurur’s John Kagiri.

Safari Tour Calendar 2018/19

Event 1 – Nyali Golf & CC – 18 – 22 August [Winner: David Wakhu]

Event 2 – Vet Lab SC – 1 – 5 Sept [Winner: Greg Snow]

Event 3 – Limuru Country Club – 27 – 31 October [Winner: Michael Karanga (am)]

Event 4 – Thika Greens- 14 – 19 December [Winner: Greg Snow]

Event 5 – Muthaiga Golf Club – 11 – 16 January

Event 6 – Karen Country Club – 16 – 20 February