Lugari teams win Chapa Dimba Western titles

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jan 13 – Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls, both from Lugari were crowned champions of the Western Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals on Sunday after both overcame tough opposition in pulsating finals.

Bishop Njenga triumphed after seeing off Kakamega’s Ibinzo Girls 2-0 courtesy of second half goals from Sheila Wikonza and Maureen Omende.

“The game was tough as each team was dedicated to clinching the title. We are glad because our struggles have borne us fruits. We have been training hard for this tournament and we hope to be the national champs”, Bishop Njenga’s Wikonza said after the tie.

In the boys’ final attended by a capacity crowd at the Bukhungu Stadium, Lugari Blue Saints came from a goal down to beat The Saints from Buture-Mumias 2-1 in an entertaining grand finale that drew the curtains on the two-day championship.

After a goalless first half, The Saints opened the scoring through impressive skipper Atem Kato, but Ligari folded their sleeves and came back with vigor, hitting back through Watson Anami and Reagan Mumela.

“Our dream of becoming the national champs has started well. We are glad that we have made it through to National Finals already. I hope some of my players will also be named in the all–star team that will go to Spain for training. This has been a good journey for us as a team,” Lugari Blue Saints tactician Omnala said.

The winners received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and will now represent Western region in the national finals scheduled for June 2019 at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

At the grand finale, the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with Sh1mn in prize money.

An All-star team will also be selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

The competition now moves to Moi Stadium in Kisumu for the Nyanza regional finals set for 9th and 10th February.