Gor edge New Star, earn CAF CC advantage

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Jacques Tuyisenge scored the winner three minutes to time as Gor Mahia earned a slim 2-1 advantage over Cameroon’s New Star de Douala in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup play-off round at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Gor however conceded a sticky away goal that would bring nerves heading into next weekend’s return leg in Douala, but the record Kenyan champions can assure passage into a second consecutive group stage appearance if they avoid defeat in West Africa.

Benjamin Bechem scored the equalizer for the visitors in the 72nd minute after Lawrence Juma had taken the record Kenyan champions ahead in the first half.

-More to follow