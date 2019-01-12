KCB hunt down Leopards for first KPL win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kenya Commercial Bank FC picked up their first Kenyan Premier League win of the season after a hard-earned 1-0 victory over under-fire AFC Leopards at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

AFC Leopards, still with one win in their seventh game continued being under pressure, the defeat not crowning off what would have been a memorable day after American apparel company Umbro announced they will be the club’s new technical equipment sponsors.

Kennedy Owino scored the lone goal for the bankers five minutes to the break in a match that saw Leopards finish with 10 men after Said Tsuma was dished out with a red card in added time.

KCB should have won the game by at least two goals but had Shami Kibwana’s penalty saved by Jairus Adira four minutes before Owino’s goal.

Meanwhile in the early kick off, Bandari moved to second in the standings after beating Mount Kenya United 2-1. Mount Kenya who are winless this season had to contend with finishing a man down after keeper Lucas Indeche was sent off for a second yellow card.

Abdallah Hassan and William Wadri scored in either side of the game while Mount Kenya’s consolation was scored by Brian Nyakan five minutes to the full time whistle.

Bandari broke the deadlock after 19 minutes, Hassan tapping home after Indeche had spilled Wadri’s shot into his path.

The dockers doubled their lead from the spot, Wadri converting after being brought down by Indeche which resulted in his sending off.

AT the Bukhungu Stadium, Allan Wanga rescued a point for hosts Kakamega Homeboyz in the 35th minute after Newton Ondari had given the visitors an early lead inside the opening minute.