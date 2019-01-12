Kabras thrash Oilers, keep Kenya Cup top spot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kabras Sugar retained their hold on the Kenya Cup apex as well as their league unbeaten run after thrashing Menengai Oilers 41-5 in Kakamega on Saturday, as the home side ran in seven tries against Oilers’ unconverted touch down.

Mario Wilson went over the line twice with Logan Basson, Claude Johannes, Brian Tonya, Kevin Keegan and Bram Mayaka adding the other five to see the 2016 champions picked up a bonus point winscored for the 2016 champions with Bildad Ogeta going over for Oilers.

Meanwhile, Nondies dug deep within their energy reserves before edging out Impala in a pulsating fixture at the RFUEA Ground.

Going into the match, Impala had only lost one match while Nondies were on a losing streak after going down in the last two matches.

Four penalties and a try is what Nondies needed to tame Impala who scored three tries, one conversion and a penalty.

The win takes Nondies to fourth with 19 points above Impala who drop to fifth since Quins beat Nakuru earlier in the day. Impala picked a losing bonus that takes them to 18 points.

Quins registered their fourth win of the season after beating Nakuru 36-21 in the early kick-off.

Nakuru went 0-7 up early in the game as returning Geoff Ominde converted Edwin Makori’s try it last long as fullback Lyle Asiligwa added extras to Aluda Beda’s touch down.

Kenya 7s international Eden Agero, who had a good afternoon, added Quins’ second with Asiligwa also converting before cutting in between the posts with a three-pointer.

Nakuru reduced the deficit before the break as Philip Kwame pushed his way to the try-line to trail 17-14. However, Beda landed his second after skillful moves from Agero to lead 22-14.

Dancan Abuyeka scored Nakuru’s third immediately after the interval to bring scores to 22-21 after Ominde’s boot but Quins were awarded a penalty try for an infringement to go eight points clear.

Debutant Scott Oluoch announced his rival to the Kenya Cup as he added Quins’ fifth and confirm a 36-21 win.

Quins now have 21 points which saw them go to second pending late kick-offs. Nakuru picked no point to stay sixth with 15 points also pending 4pm matches.

Elsewhere, defending champions KCB continued to pile pressure on leaders Kabras Sugar as they thrashed Mean Machine 50-3 at the Lion’s Den.

The Bankers collected all five points to stay second with 25 points, five off Kabras.

In another match, Homeboyz beat Blak Blad 35-23 to move one place up in the standings.

-Report compiled from Ragahouse.com