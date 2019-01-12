In Pictures: SOYA gala – Mombasa  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The Coastal City of Mombasa hosted the 15th edition of the annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) for the very first time on Friday, the iconic Fort Jesus tourist site playing host to Kenya’s crème de la crème of sporting stars.

The Africa themed awards ceremony lived to its billing and governor Hassan Ali Joho said that he asked the organizers, led by founder Paul tergat to ensure the ceremony is hosted in the tourist city at least for the next three editions.

Here are some photos of the winners from the Friday night event, as captured by the lens of our Mombasa correspondent.