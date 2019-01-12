You are here:

Athletics Athletics

In Pictures: SOYA Awards – Mombasa  

by
Athletics
Shares
Marathon World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge was the toast of the night, winning the male sports personality of the year award as well as the overall sports personality of the year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The Coastal City of Mombasa hosted the 15th edition of the annual Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Awards for the very first time on Friday, the iconic Fort Jesus tourist site playing host to Kenya’s crème de la crème of sporting stars.

The Africa themed awards ceremony lived to its billing and governor Hassan Ali Joho said that he asked the organizers, led by founder Paul tergat to ensure the ceremony is hosted in the tourist city at least for the next three editions.

Here are some photos of the winners from the Friday night event, as captured by the lens of our Mombasa correspondent.

Left to right: Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi, president Nick Mwenda, Harambee Stars defender David Ochieng and coach Sebastien Migne receive the Team of the Year award
The Telkom Kenya hockey team, led by head coach Jos Openda were named sports team of the year, ladies category
Former Harambee Stars and Bandari head coach Mohammed Kheri was inducted into the SOYA Hall of fame
Kenya Lionesses winger Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello receives her trophy from Safaricom’s Sylvia Mulinge. She was second runner up in sportswoman of the year category
Kwale Girls High School girls football team head coach Mikasa Amboko receives his coach of the year award. Kwale also won girls’ school team of the year
Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda and goalkeeper Shabaan Odhoji pick the first runner’s up trophy for team of the year
World Junior Champion over 5,000m Edward Zakayo was named the young sportsman of the year
Telkom Kenya hockey team coach Jos Openda receives his coach of the year award from retired athlete Douglas Wakihuri
Retired athlete Rose Tata Muya was inducted into the SOYA hall of fame
Judoka Charles Ochieng was named third most promising athlete in the boys’ category
Kenya Sevens star Willy Ambaka receives his award as second runners up in the sportsman of the year award
Shares

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments