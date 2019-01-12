B. Njenga, Ibinzo clash in Chapa Dimba final

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jan 12 – Defending champions Bishop Njenga from Lugari will battle Kakamega’s Ibinzo in the final of the Western region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom girls’ tournament on Sunday morning.

Bishop Njenga progressed to the final after a 1-0 victory over Bungoma’s Brenda Girls in the semis on Saturday, skipper Violet Wanyonyi scoring the crucial goal.

Ibinzo progressed after a 2-1 victory over Busia’s Kigandole. Phelister Nabwire’s double in the seventh and 33rd minutes proved crucial with Ann Mwalubi scoring the consolation for Kigandole in the 48th minute.

“We have had a great match today and I am glad we made it to the finals! We have been training hard for this tournament and we hope to go through to national finals. We are looking forward to a good game tomorrow”, said Kilobi Anacklate -Coach Ibinzo Girls.

In the boys’ category, The Saints from Butere-Mumias will face Lugari Blue Saints after thrashing Vihiga’s Ebbu Stars 4-0. Lugari were 2-0 winners over Bukembe Friends from Bungoma in the other semi.

A brace from skipper Atem Kato and one each from Felix Omondi and Venadine Ambetsa saw Saints walk off with a comfortable win while Brian Lusamukha and Dennis Asuza scored for Lugari.

The winners in tomorrow’s finals will each receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 and proceed to the national finals set for June at Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

“We believe that this is our season and we must win through to National Finals. I hope to make it to the all–star team that will go to Spain for training as well. We have good coaches and we play together as a team. We understand each other well and this is our secret to success,” Saints skipper Kato noted.

After Kakamega, the competition moves to Moi Stadium in Kisumu for the Nyanza regional finals next month

This year, an All-star team will be also selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

From the inaugural season, over fifteen young players joined the Kenya Premier League and the National Super League.