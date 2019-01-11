Kipchoge is Sports Personality of The Year

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 11 – It was double delight for Marathon World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge on Friday night as he added yet another feather to his already decorated cap after being named the overall Sports Personality of the Year at the 15th edition of the SOYA Awards in Mombasa.

Kipchoge picked a double and on top of winning the biggest prize of the evening, the 34-year old was also named the male sports personality of the year, an award which he also won in 2016.

Steeplechase World Record Holder Beatrice Chepkoech was named the best female sports personality beating boxer Fatuma Zarika, Kenya Lionesses star Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello, 5,000m World and African champion Hellen Obiri and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol.

To bag his award, Kipchoge beat Kenya Sevens star Willy Ambaka, Harambee Stars shot stopper Patrick Matasi, 1500m World, Commonwealth and African champion Elijah Manangoi and 3,000m steeplechase compatriot Conseslus Kipruto.

Ivorian sprints queen Jose Maria Ta Lou, silver medalist at both the 100m and 200m at the World Championships was the Chief Guest.

Full list of winners:

Overall Sports Personality of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge

Sportsman of the year

Eliud Kipchoge (athletics)

2. Elijah Manangoi (athletics)

3. Willy Ambaka (Rugby)

Sports woman of the year

Beatrice Chepkoech (athletics)

2. Hellen Obiri (athletics)

3. Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello (kenya Lionesses)

Sports Team of the year (Men)

1.Harambee Stars

2. Gor Mahia FC

3. Davis Cup Team (Tennis)

Sports Team of the year (Women)

1. Telkom Kenya hockey team

2. Kenya Lionesses

3. Equity Bank Basketball

Coach of the year:

Rosemary Awino (Tennis)

2. Kevin Wambua (Kenya Lionesses)

3. Jos Openda (Telkom Kenya women’s Hockey)

Sports Federation of the Year

1. Kenya Secondary School Sports Association

2. Athletics Kenya

3. Football Kenya Federation

Sportsman of the year living with disability

Dickson Onduari (handball)

2. Peter Munuve (Wheelchair tennis)

3. Daniel Kiptum (Deaflympics)

Sportswoman of the year living with disability

Jane Ndegwa (wheelchair tennis)

2. Michelle Kahindi (football)

3. Caroline Wanjira (athletics)

Most promising (girls)

1. Angela Okutoyi (Lawn tennis)

2. Beatrice Chebet (Athletics)

3. Maria Bruhneiller (Swimming)

Most promising (boys)

Edward Zakayo (Athletics)

2. Rhonex Kipruto (Athletics)

3. Carlos Ochieng (Judo)

School coach of the year:

1. Mikasa Amboko (Kwale Girls football)

2. Justin Kigwari (Kwanthanze Girls (Volleyball)

3. Kevin Lugalia (St Anthony Hockey/Youth Olympics)

School team of the year (boys):

1. Laiser Hill School (Rugby)

2. Upper Hill High School (Rugby)

3. St Anthony’s Kitale (Hockey)

School team of the year (girls):

Kwale Girls (Football)

2. Trans Nzoia Mixed (Hockey)

3. Kwanthanze Girls (Volleyball)

Most oustanding players (boys)

1.Albert Njogu (Tennis)

2.Shadrack Kiptoo (Badminton)

3. Emmanuel Ndonga (Swimming)

Most oustanding players (girls)

Elizabeth Kioko (Kwale Girls, football)

2. Roselyn Asumwa (Tennis)

3. Esther Mutinda (Volleyball- Kwathanze)

Community award: Lawrence Karanja (Tennis)

Hall of fame: Mohammed Kheri (football), Rose Tata Muya (Athletics)