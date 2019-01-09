Spurs cane Chelsea to inch closer to Carabao Cup final  

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 9 – Harry Kane’s first-half penalty gave Tottenham a slender advantage after the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Wembley.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded the 26th minute spot-kick after consulting VAR for offside and Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foul on Kane.

Spurs and Chelsea both had chances in a fiercely-fought contest and Blues’ manager Maurizio Sarri will feel this tie is still very much alive ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, 24 January.

Chelsea hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Kante’s near-post flick, and when Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga athletically turned Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deflected cross onto the post.

Andreas Christensen missed a glaring opportunity from six yards after the break while Arrizabalaga also produced a fine save from Kane as this semi-final remains in the balance.

-By BBC Sport-