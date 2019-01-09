Safari Tour prize money triples to Sh3mn

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Barclays Bank of Kenya and Johnie Walker have each topped up sponsorship for the fifth leg of the Safari Tour golf series with Sh1mn each, trippling the prize money for the competition to Sh3mn.

The increase in sponsorship means that the Professional winner of the Safari Tour leg at the Muthaiga Golf Club will bank Sh450,000 up from Sh150,000 in previous legs.

Speaking while making the announcement, Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman, Peter Kanyago, lauded both Barclays Bank of Kenya and Johnnie Walker for their support towards the sport of Golf.

“At the Kenya Open Golf Limited are delighted to receive this sponsorship and are grateful to both Barclays Bank of Kenya and Johnnie Walker for their continued support. With this significant increase in prize money we expect our Professional golfers to up their game,” he said.

-Driving golf development

Commenting on the sponsorship, Barclays Bank of Kenya Managing Director, Jeremy Awori, said that the Bank’s partnership with KOGL in the Safari Tour is yet another opportunity to continue driving the development of golf in the country, even as we approach the 2019 Kenya open tournament.

“Over the past 9 years, we have walked hand-in-hand with KOGL in growing the profile of Kenya as a golfing destination and as we transition from Barclays to Absa, we have an even stronger resolve to be an active force for good in the societies where we operate. We will therefore continue investing in such initiatives to enable Kenyans bring their possibilities to life,” Mr. Awori said. “

On her part, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting sports in the country, while noting the importance of the Safari Tour.

“The Safari Tour gives us another opportunity to help in the growth of Golf, by actively participating in the preparation of our local pros ahead of the 2019 Kenya Open,” she said.

-2019 Kenya Open

“I am confident that the money we have put into the Safari Tour will go a long way in helping our local professionals with the final preparations, ahead of the 2019 Kenya Open and I look forward to improved performances at the tournament.” She added.

The golf series, which was launched in August last year as a precursor to this year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship, has so far been played in Nyali, Vetlab, Limuru and Thika Greens, will be proceeding to the fifth leg set to take place at the Muthaiga Golf Club from Friday, 11th January 2018 to Wednesday 16th January 2018.

Safari Tour Calendar 2018/19

Event 1 – Nyali Golf & CC – 18 – 22 August [Winner: David Wakhu]

Event 2 – Vet Lab SC – 1 – 5 Sept [Winner: Greg Snow]

Event 3 – Limuru Country Club – 27 – 31 October [Winner: Michael Karanga (am)]

Event 4 – Thika Greens- 14 – 19 December [Winner: Greg Snow]

Event 5 – Muthaiga Golf Club – 11 – 16 Jan

Event 6 – Karen Country Club – 16 – 20 Feb