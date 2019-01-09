Liverpool legends Hypia, Barnes to visit Kenya

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Liverpool legends John Barnes, Sami Hypia and Vladmir Smicer are set for a two-day visit to the country ahead of the 10th stop of the ‘LFC World’ extravaganza, a celebration of sorts that looks to give the Reds fans all over the world a taste of Anfield away from Anfield.

The free, two-day fan experience scheduled for February 23 and 24 will see the creation of an LFC World Hub at St Mary’s School in Nairobi.

While it will be Hypia and Smicer’s first time in Nairobi, Barnes will feel at home as he has already visited Kenya’s capital twice before for the annual ‘Road to Anfield’ tournament including the one in 2016 that was won by the Capital FM football team.

“For Reds in Kenya, LFC World Nairobi is the place to be. We know not all our fans can make it to Anfield, so this is our way of bringing Anfield closer to them. We can’t wait to meet everyone, it’s going to be a fantastic weekend,” said Hyypia.

Hypia played for Liverpool for a decade between 199 and 2009 and was part of the famous Liverpool team that came from three goals down to tie 3-3 with AC Milan in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League, winning 3-2 on penalties.

Smicer who turned out for the Reds from 199-2005 played a huge role in that comeback, scoring the second goal for Liverpool in regulation time and scored the fourth penalty in the shoot-out that consequently handed them the title.

Now in its third season, LFC World presented by the club’s main sponsors Standard Chartered has already visited nine countries across the globe, bringing a truly authentic LFC experience to thousands of Reds.

Within the Hub, Liverpool fans will be able to have their very own taste of Anfield with recreations of iconic landmarks such as the Shankly Gates, This Is Anfield sign and LFC World’s very own version of that special Anfield dressing room where fans can sit under the shirts of their favourite LFC players.

Supporters also have the opportunity to have their photo taken with one of the most iconic trophies in world football – the Champions League Trophy.

Not only can dedicated Reds supporters take part in all these free LFC activities, but they can also share the Anfield atmosphere at a free-to-attend viewing party on Sunday February 24 at the LFC World Hub, where they will watch Liverpool take on Manchester United.

Alongside providing fun, interactive activities for fans to get closer to their heroes, the club will also be supporting the development of football coaching and education in the area.

Liverpool FC will be delivering a series of coach education initiatives, which will be based around the coaching curriculum taught at the club’s Academy.

The sessions will focus on both developing the skills of young players and improving coaching standards in Nairobi.

Lamin Manjang, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, said: “Standard Chartered has been Liverpool FC’s main club sponsor since 2010, and in Kenya, we celebrated this by launching our first 5-a-side football tournament in 2013 – ‘The Road to Anfield’.

“Through this partnership, we have rolled out several brand awareness activities across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. As a Bank that puts clients at the centre of everything that we do, it is our commitment to provide only the best experiences to our clients.”

“I believe bringing LFC Legends, the interactive experience from one of the world’s best football clubs, and soccer clinics targeting young budding talents, would be the perfect testament of our commitment.”

-Additional report from LFC website