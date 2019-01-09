You are here:

Inter accept two-match San Siro closure for racist chants

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi (L) comforts Napoli’s Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly amid racist chanting at the San Siro © AFP/File / Marco BERTORELLO

MILAN, Italy, Jan 9Inter Milan will not appeal their two-match stadium closure imposed after racist chanting directed towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

Inter were ordered to play two domestic matches behind closed doors for the abuse of Koulibaly during their Serie A clash on December 26.

The club said they would not appeal the Lega Serie A decision, and have asked the Italian football federation if they can invite local schoolchildren to the match against Sassuolo on January 19.

The stadium will be closed for Sunday’s Italian Cup tie against Benevento.

Koulibaly was subjected to monkey noises from the crowd several times during Inter’s 1-0 win, leading Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti to ask for the match to be halted three times, without success.

There were also violent clashes before the game during which an Inter supporter was killed after being hit by a car.

Inter will also have to play another game with their North Stand closed.

