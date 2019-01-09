Bishop Njenga out to defend title as Bukhungu hosts Western region Chapa Dimba

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Former Schools champions Bishop Njega from Lugari will be seeking to retain their girls title as the Bukhungu Stadium hosts the Western region finals Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Season 2 this weekend.

The winners will earn a chance to represent Western at the national finals set for June in Meru county. A team of certified LaLiga coaches will also be on ground to scout for talented boys and girls who will make up an all-star team.

Bishop Njenga, who won the regional title on the tournament’s first edition last year, will take on Brenda Girls from Bungoma while Kigandole from Busia will face Ibinzo Girls from Kakamega.

In the boys semifinals Vihiga’s Ebbu Stars play The Saints from Butere-Mumias while Lugari Blue Saints will play Bukembe Friends from Bungoma.

“we are happy to have reached this far in the second season of the tournament. The boys and girls have got amazing talent and Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom provides the right platform to propel them to national glory. So far, over fifteen young players have joined the Kenya Premier League and the National Super League from the inaugural season,” Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, said.

The winning teams from Sunday’s final will each receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 and proceed to the national finals for the grand finale where the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with Sh1 million shillings in prize money.

After Kakamega, the competition heads to Moi Stadium in Kisumu for the Nyanza final on the 9th and 10th of February.

The tournament will then move to Rift Valley, Eastern, Coast, Central, North Eastern and Nairobi regions as the race to La Liga heats up. The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propel gifted players to the national team.

This year an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.