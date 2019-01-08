USA wonder kid Weah joins Celtic on loan from PSG

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 7 – Scottish champions Celtic reinforced their striking options on Monday with the signing of USA international Timothy Weah on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season.

Son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and Liberian president George Weah, the 18-year-old has scored two goals in three appearances for PSG this season but saw his opportunities limited by a star front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Weah has made eight senior international appearances for the USA, scoring one goal.

“He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s website.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

Rodgers was keen to add more firepower to his squad with Leigh Griffiths sidelined for a prolonged period due to personal problems leaving Odsonne Edouard as the club’s only natural senior striker before Weah’s arrival.

Weah is Celtic’s second signing of the January window after also completing a loan deal until the end of the season for West Brom winger Oliver Burke.

Celtic lead Glasgow rivals Rangers only on goal difference at the top of the Scottish Premiership after losing the Old Firm derby 1-0 on December 29, but have a game in hand over Steven Gerrard’s men.