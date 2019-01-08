Kenya Pipeline pump Sh3mn into SOYA kitty

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The 15th edition of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) got a shot in the arm with a further Sh3mn sponsorship from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s gala ceremony to be hosted at Fort Jesus, Mombasa County.

Speaking while presenting the cheque to the organizers, Corporate Communications Manager Jason Nyatino said it’s enriching for KPC to associate with SOYA for the fourth time.

“This the biggest sporting event in the East African region and we are extremely proud to be part of this initiative. Over the years, KPC has been involved in promoting and nurturing talent; that is what SOYA is all about, recognizing talent” said Nyatino.

He added: “We have invested heavily in sports because we believe in social economic development and sports is important in national development of the country. We now have the best women volleyball team in Africa; Kenya Pipeline, who are seven-time Africa Club Champions.”

SOYA awards Brand Ambassador Douglas Wakiihuri thanked the cooperate bodies for their support over the years and said it’s all system go.

“We are looking forward to having a great event in Mombasa. All nominees and guests will have great time in the coastal town. This is also a chance for Mombasa to open up for more sporting activities,” said Wakiihuri, who is former a runner who won marathon gold medal in the 1987 World Championships, in Rome.

As Mombasa County plays host to the exquisite award ceremony, Kenyans will be waiting to see which sportsmen and women shall be honored for their exploits in various disciplines in 2018.

A recognized international sports icon is expected to headline the event as the celebrity guest.

SOYA AWARDS CATEGORIES

Overall sports personality of the year award Sportsman of the year Sportswoman of the year Sports team of the year Men Sports team of the year Women Federation of the year Coach of the year Community hero/heroine of the year Hall of fame of the year Sportsman living with a disability Sportswoman living with a disability Most promising personality of the year girl Most promising personality of the year boy School team of the year boys School team of the year girls School coach of the year Outstanding player of the year boy Outstanding player of the year girl.