Egypt wins bid to host 2019 AFCON

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Egypt have beaten South Africa to earn the hosting rights for this year’s African Cup of Nations after a decision was reached through a vote at the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday.

The meeting had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, but CAF brought it forward, ending speculation as to who will host the tournament after Cameroon were stripped of the hosting rights.

Insiders say Egypt’s bid proved to be more proficatble financially and hence the decision by a majority of the EXCO members to vote in their favor.

Egypt have hosted the tournament thrice; in 1959, 1986 and in 2006 winning all the editions.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars are expected to be part of the expanded 24-nation tournament for the first time in 15 years. Coincidentally, the last time Kenya played in the biennial competition, it was also staged in North Africa.

With the announcement of the hosts, The Football Kenya federation is expected to gear into preparations for the team and a training camp in France, as advanced by head coach Sebastien Migne is expected to be actualized.