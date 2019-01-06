Oliech in line for Gor debut against Mathare

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech is in line to make his Gor Mahia debut, against his last Kenyan Premier League club, when his new employers take on Mathare United at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

Oliech put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Gor on Wednesday and has been drafted among the substitutes for this afternoon’s 3pm kick off.

The striker who has been out for 18 months without a club is expected to come in for a cameo with head coach Hassan Oktay saying he is yet to reach the heights of fitness he requires.

“He has been out for one and a half years and I will not want to rush him because he might get a serious injury. But I have been pleased with how he has worked in training and how he has improved and he is a good addition to my team,” Oktay noted.

The striker in a previous interview with Capital Sport said that he was joining Gor to honor his late mother and promised that if he scores, his first goal will be dedicated to her.

Oktay has put up a strong team against the league’s unbeaten side, Mathare having picked 13 points off five games.

In the absence of Boniface Oluoch, Peter Odhiambo has been trusted between the sticks while Jack Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkurui will lead the hunt for goals upfront.

Gor hasn’t beaten Mathare for the last two seasons, the teams having played to identical 2-2 draws in both home and away meetings last season while in 2017, Mathare won in identical 1-0 score lines in both legs.

“I know they are a tough team, top of the table and have not lost so it will not be easy. But my team, we are looking for that victory because we have been coming up well. I hope we can get three points against a tough opponent,” Oktay noted.

Starting XI:

Peter Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkurui, Jack Tuyisenge

Subs:

Shabaan Odhoji, Pascal Ochieng, Samuel Onyango, Dennis Oliech, Erisa Ssekisambu, Kenneth Muguna