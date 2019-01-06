KPL round up: Randy breaks Leopards hearts

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Bakari Randy scored in the final minute of added time as 10-man Nzoia Sugar came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with AFC Leopards at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

Vihiga had gone a man down after Elvis Ronak was shown a straight red card 12 minutes from time, after AFC had gone ahead through a 44th minute Brian Marita goal.

AFC were coming into the game after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Posta Rangers, their first in the new season and were in line for their second victory, but some naïve defending saw them relinquish the lead to remain 10th in the standings with seven points.

-Sharks held again

In the earlier kick off, Kariobangi Sharks were held to their third draw in four games when they played to a 1-1 tie with struggling KCB.

The bankers picked up their second point of the season coming in less than three days after suspending two coaches and their captain.

Benson Amianda equalized for the bankers in the 72nd minute with a header at the back-post after Vincent Wasambo had given Sharks the lead with a scorcher from outside the area.

Meanwhile, 10-man Bandari bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Sony Sugar in Mombasa. Hassan Abdallah scored with a tap in at the back post 10 minutes from time to hand Bandari the win having drawn their last three games.

-Agwanda goal

Skipper Enock Agwanda had drawn Sony level with a shot from inside the box in the 75th minute to cancel out David King’atua’s 68th minute goal.

Bandari had gone a man down early in the second half after Nicholas Mejja was given his matching orders following a second consecutive yellow card.

With the victory, the dockers climb to fourth on the standings with 12 points, one behind Western Stima and Tusker. Stima rose to second, keeping their unbeaten run on track after beating Chemelil Sugar 1-0 in Awasi.

Meanwhile, Mount Kenya United picked up a vital point after a 1-1 draw with Vihiga United in Kakamega in a match that had Moses Odhiambo sent off.