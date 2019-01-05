Tusker down Sofapaka after second half raid

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 5 – A flurry of goals in the second half saw 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC come from a goal down to beat Sofapaka 3-2 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Sofapaka had gone one up via a John Avire low shot five minutes from half time, but two goals within three minutes from Timothy Otieno and substitute Paul Kamau saw the brewers go up.

Justin Omary then put the icing on the cake for the brewers for their third goal, but he headed into his own net in added time to reduce the defficit for Sofapaka.

However, the brewers went on to pick a fourth consecutive win and move to 12 points after six rounds of matches.

Sofapaka on their side have now failed to win a single match since their opening day 2-1 victory over Mount Kenya United.

