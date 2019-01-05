Sudan-born big man Bol undergoes surgery, looks to NBA

Shares

WASHINGTON, United States, Jan 4 – Sudanese-born American Bol Bol, a top NBA prospect whose late father was the second-tallest player in league history, has undergone left foot surgery to end his US college season.

The 19-year-old eldest child of former NBA standout Manute Bol is expected to make a full recovery after having screws inserted in his left foot after suffering a broken navicular bone Thursday in New York.

The 7-foot-2 (2.18m) center averaged a team-high 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots over nine games for the University of Oregon while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor, his 52 percent from 3-point-range showing exceptional outside shooting touch for a big man.

Freshman star Bol, considered a top-five talent for June’s NBA Draft, will begin rehabilitation work next week and resume basketball activities in the summer, his attorney said in a statement.

“Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach (Dana) Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like,” Bol tweeted. “but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans thank you Go Ducks.”

Bol moved with his family to the United States at age two. His father Manute, who died of kidney disease in 2010, played 10 NBA seasons from 1985-1995. He stood 7-foot-6.75 (2.305m) and trailed only 7-foot-7 (2.31m) Romanian Gheorghe Muresan on the list of tallest players in NBA history.