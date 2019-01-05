Emery’s Gunners through to FA Cup fourth round

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 5 – Thirteen-time FA Cup winners Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating League One side Blackpool 3-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday night.

A brace from youngster Joe Willock and a late second half goal from Alex Iwobi saw the Gunners progress to the fourth round whose draw will be conducted on Monday night.

Willock opened the scoring early in the first half heading into an empty net after Aaron ramsey’s powerful freekick from the edge of the box hit the crossbar.

The youngster had his second when he tapped home at the back post after Carl Jenkinson’s cross found its way to his path at the backpost.

Iwobi then put the cherry on the cake late on as Arsenal ran out winners.

Substitute Alexander Lacazette played the ball to an unmarked Ramsey on the left. His toe-poked effort is saved by Mafoumbi before Iwobi tapped in the rebound.

This was the fourth FA Cup tie between Blackpool and Arsenal – Blackpool eliminated the Gunners in 1952-53 and 1969-70, with Arsenal winning the most recent encounter 3-1 in December 1999.