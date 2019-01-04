St. George make official bid for Gor’s Mieno

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – Ethiopian giants St. George have made official contact with Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia over the transfer of midfielder Humphrey Mieno who has been a long time target for the side.

Newly appointed St. George coach Stewart Hall wants to land Mieno with whom he worked together for the first time in his stint at Azam FC before dragging him to both Sofapaka and AFC Leopards when he moved to Kenya.

“Yes, they have officially written to us and made an enquiry about his services and we have responded. They have not quoited any figures but in our response, we have made our desire known to them. So we will wait and see what comes of it in the coming days,” Gor Mahia deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala told Capital Sport.

He added; “We are open for him to leave but that is only on condition that our demands are met.”

Mieno has missed the last two of Gor Mahia’s games against Kariobangi Sharks and Chemelil Sugar, but Ngala says that has not been down to the growing interest from the Addis Ababa based club.

If the deal goes through, then Mieno will not only re-unite with his former coach but also another Kenyan Patrick Matasi who moved to Addis late last year after a brief stint with Tusker FC.

Gor will have little time to replace Mieno if indeed he leaves and will have to wait till the next window in March to land a new replacement as the current transfer window closes midnight Friday.

The record Kenyan champions have been heavily linked with Sofapaka and Harambee Stars midfielder Dennis Odhiambo, thogh it is highly unlikely that he will leave Batoto ba Mungu as he still has a lengthy contract having just joined last June from Thika United.

“I don’t think we will go for anyone else if Mieno leaves. We will work with the players we have and probably look at the situation when the next window opens,” stated Ngala.

Mieno joined Gor at the beginning of last season after he opted not to renew his contract with Tusker FC.