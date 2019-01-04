KCB hit with purge as three are suspended

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – The management of Kenyan Premier League side KCB have hit the club with disciplinary measures, suspending assistant coaches Ezekiel Akwana and Elvis Ayany for promoting disunity in the team.

The bankers who earned a return to top flight after three years have picked only one point off five games from a 0-0 draw with Bandari but have lost the remaining four to stay bottom of the 18-team log.

According to a letter delivered to the three by club chairman, they will be suspended indefinitely and are barred from accessing the team’s facilities at Ruaraka until such a time as the management deems fit for their return.

Akwana and Ayanya have been accused of failing to work as a unit in the technical bench while Ayany who is the club captain has been gravely accused of inciting the older players against the new recruits hence the club’s poor performance.

“Our investigations have revealed that the KCB technical bench is not working as a unit which has contributed to the poor performance of the team. It has been noted with concern that you have contributed to this lack of unity of purpose within the technical bench,” the letter to both Ayany and Akwana read.

Orenge’s letter read; “During the meeting, it was established that there is a lack of unity of purpose in the current KCB football team as evidenced by the various camps in the team. The lack of unity has been the major contributor of poor performance in the team,”

“It is further noted that as the captain of the team, you failed in your responsibilities to unite the team and opted to incite the older KCB FC players against the newly recruited players.”

Orenge has not had much playing time this season despite being the club captain and sources intimate that there had been growing displeasure that the newer players were being trusted more by head coach Frank Ouna.

Akwana’s suspension however has raised eyebrows especially noting that he had been personally handpicked by Ouna when he was appointed to assist him in the side. Ayany had been the interim coach before Ouna’s arrival having taken over after John Kamau’s sacking.

The bankers spent big in the transfer window to rake in an almost new team in entirety, but the investment in the playing unit has not translated to results on the pitch.

Ouna’s men play on-form Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos on Sunday and hope for a turn-around in results with the club’s management said to be demanding big of the club.