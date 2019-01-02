West Brom make enquiry on signing Wanyama

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 2 – According to the Daily Mail, Championship side West Bromwich Albion have submitted an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur and Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The Baggies are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, and Darren Moore may be keen on reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Holding midfielder Gareth Barry is approaching the end of his career, and West Brom appear to have identified an ambitious target to come in.

The Daily Mail report that West Brom have contacted Spurs about signing Wanyama, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men open to a January deal.

However, Wanyama not only wants to stay at Spurs, but also has no intention of dropping down to the Championship any time soon.

That’s no great surprise given that Liverpool and Manchester United were reportedly keen on Wanyama in 2018, and a £40million fee was mentioned by the Daily Mail.

The Kenyan international has endured a miserable 12 months, slipping down the Spurs pecking order because of mounting injuries that have slowed him down since the beginning of last season.

Pochettino and Wanyama are hugely close with the pair worked together at Southampton before reuniting with Spurs in 2016, and Wanyama enjoyed a superb first season as he became a star for Tottenham.

Now though, injuries have taken their toll on Wanyama, and even if West Brom can’t land him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the powerful anchor man move on this month.