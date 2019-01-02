Sofapaka fail to tap Stima, AFC get first win

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 2 – Sofapaka picked their third consecutive Kenyan Premier League 2018/2019 season draw after playing to a 1-1 stalemate with unbeaten Western Stima at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Thursday.

In Nakuru, AFC Leopards finally picked up their first three points of the season with a 2-0 win over Posta Rangers who were under new coach John Kamau.

Robinson Kamura scored a first half brace for Ingwe who moved their tally for the season to six points after picking three draws and a loss in their opening four games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mathare United remained top of the standings with a 2-1 victory over winless Kenya Commercial Bank at the Kasarani Stadium.

Cliff Nyakeya scored from the spot for his fourth goal of the season early in the first half before Clifford Alwanga doubled the tally for the slum boys five minutes to the break. Chris Onyango scored from the spot in the 92nd minute for KCB’s consolation.

Nzoia Sugar and Tusker FC meanwhile also picked up identical 2-0 wins over Ulinzi Stars and Vihiga United respectively. Henry Ochieng scored twice for Nzoia against the soldiers while Sidney Ochieng grabbed a brace for Tusker at Ruaraka taking his season tally to three.

In Awendo, Sony Sugar beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 while Bandari and Zoo Kericho played to a barren stalemate in Kericho.

Earlier, Mount Kenya United picked their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at home against Kariobangi Sharks.