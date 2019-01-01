Pamzo gone, Kamau takes charge at Posta

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Posta Rangers have re-hired John Kamau as their new head coach after opting not to renew Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s two-year contract at the club which expired midnight December 31.

The club has not been pleased with the club’s results from last season having finished 15th last season with 38 points, just one off the relegation spots and this season, the start hasn’t been impressive as well with one loss and two defeats.

“His contract ended and as the management we made the decision not to renew and try someone else there. The results were not very good to us and we thought it would be good if we had someone else take charge of the team,” Posta chair John Tonui told Capital Sport.

Kamau who had just been appointed as the club’s Technical Director in October takes over on a one-year contract, renewable based on results.

“We are confident in his abilities because he has been here before and knows the club. He has a good hand in working with young players and that is the composition of the club at this moment. Hopefully the returns will be evident on the pitch,” Tonui further stated.

Kamau first worked with the club in 2015 but was fired barely six months in after the club’s fortunes dwindled and he hopes he can do better on his second coming.

Omollo’s last match in charge was last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Mathare United where his opposite number Francis Kimanzi had accused his side of employing poor tactics, playing long balls and depending on long throws.

He leaves the club alongside his assistant George Maina who has been with the club for almost six years.

Kamau will be assisted by Pascal Ochieng who also served as one of Omollo’s assistants while Edward Kauka, a former player at the side returns as a trainer.

Before being appointed as the Posta Technical Director, Kamau had worked at KCB as head coach but was dismissed just as the second leg was midway through.

The new technical bench’s first match in charge will be on Wednesday when they take on winless AFC Leopards at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.