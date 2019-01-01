Iguodala fined Sh2.5mn for throwing ball into stands

Shares

NEW YORK, United States, Jan 1 – Golden State swingman Andre Iguodala has been fined Sh2.5mn ($25,000) for “recklessly” throwing a ball into the stands during a game on Saturday, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said Monday.

Iguodala received a technical foul and was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred after time expired in the second quarter of the Warriors 115-105 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Iguodala, unable to corral a loose ball before the halftime buzzer, then heaved it from half court over the basket and into the crowd.

He was issued the technical foul and tossed from the game for a “hostile act”.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn’t surprised that Iguodala was ejected.

“If you throw something into the stands — a mouthpiece, a ball or whatever — you get ejected,” Kerr said. “I guess the distinction the officials had to make was, was that a shot? Was he just throwing the ball toward the hoop at the end of the half? Was it out of frustration? And they deemed it was out of frustration.”