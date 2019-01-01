You are here:

Emery fined Sh1mn for kicking water bottle towards fans

Arsenal manager Unai Emery accepted a charge of improper conduct and an £8,000 fine for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side’s Boxing Day clash with Brighton © AFP / Ian KINGTON

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 31Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined Sh1mn ($10,000) on Monday for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side’s Boxing Day draw at Brighton after admitting to a Football Association charge.

“Unai Emery has been fined Sh1mn (£8,000) after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” English football’s governing body announced said in a statement.

The FA had announced on Thursday that the Spaniard had been charged over the incident — which took place at full-time of the Gunners’ 1-1 draw on the south coast — although Emery himself had initially hoped his apologising to the home supporter would have been enough to see him escape punishment.

“I hope so, yes,” the former Paris Saint-Germain boss had said when asked whether his apology should be the end of the matter.

“But I have to respect the decision because it is a circumstance of my action but not another intention from me with the supporter. I say to them my apology.”

Emery has however escaped a touchline ban and will be free to take charge when Fulham visit the Emirates on New Year’s Day.

