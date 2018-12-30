Dibaba, Obiri to clash in Madrid 10km race

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Dec 30 – The Kenyan pair of Hellen Obiri and Brigid Kosgei will mount a mouth watering challenge for Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba at Madrid’s San Silvestre Vallecana, an IAAF Silver Label road race on Monday.

Dibaba, a multiple Olympic and world champion, is now 33 and has focused on the marathon over the last two years. She set a national record of 2:17:56 for the distance in London last year to become the third fastest marathoner of all-time.

While her 10,000m career best stands at 29:42:56 when taking bronze at the Rio Olympics, the world 5000m record holder has a 30:30 10km road best, fast enough to threaten the 30:53 course record set by fellow Ethiopian Gelete Burka in 2012. Dibaba won the 2011 edition clocking 31:30.

More recently, Dibaba clocked 2:18:55 in September’s Berlin Marathon and 1:08:37 at the New Delhi Half Marathon where she finished sixth.

Dibaba will face tough opposition from the Kenyan tandem as Obiri, a former 1500 specialist who grabbed bronze at the 2013 World Championships, arrives as the reigning world 5000m champion with an impressive 14:18:37 lifetime best.

This year the 29-year-old captured the 5000m title at the Commonwealth Games in April and the African title in August. Madrid will mark Obiri’s competitive debut over the 10km distance.

-Accustomed to the roads

Kosgei is much more accustomed to the roads.

The 24-year-old won the Chicago Marathon in style with a 2:18:37 PB and seems ready to fight for the victory on Monday. She won this race two years ago in 32:07.

In the men’s race, world U20 10,000m silver medallist Jacob Kiplimo will start as the man to beat.

The Ugandan teenager, still 17, is unbeaten in four races this autumn season: a 10km event in Trento in October and three IAAF Cross Country Permit races in the Spanish cities of Atapuerca, Soria and Alcobendas.

-Improve performance

Kiplimo clocked 28:17 at the Giro al Sas in Trento, his best 10km on the roads, a performance he will likely improve upon Monday in his quest for the win.

However, the reigning world U20 cross country champion will face dangerous rivals including Ethiopia’s Abadi Hadis, the reigning world cross country bronze medallist and Kenya’s Benard Ngeno.

Both competed at the Valencia Half Marathon in October, Hadis finishing third in 58:44 and Ngeno sixth in 59:22, massive PBs for both. Hadis, 21, also finished fourth in Atapuerca.